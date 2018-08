Local country group the Les Masters Band performs all across Kentuckiana, and this morning they stopped by to play a few live tunes in studio. You can catch the Les Masters Band on Friday, August 24, 2018 at The County Line, located at 1891 Old Preston Hwy in Louisville, KY. They will also perform on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at “Riders for Heroes” at Expo 5, located at 2900 7th Street in Louisville, KY. For more information about the band, visit their Facebook page here.

