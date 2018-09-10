Budget cuts have affected many state government agencies, including the Kentucky State Police. A nonprofit is helping raise money to help get officers the programs, equipment, training and other resources they need. The Gold for Gray Gala is will be held Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Carrick House in Lexington. Tickets are $300 and the event will include dinner, a silent auction, live music, bourbon tastings and much more. The executive director of the Kentucky State Police Foundation, David Jude, stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the gala. For more information and to buy tickets, go to KSPFoundation.org.

