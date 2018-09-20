A local nonprofit is holding a golf outing that will benefit chronically and critically ill children in our community. Critically Loved was started by a local mom, Tyia Mikels, whose daughter, Celia, was diagnosed early with a rare genetic condition that causes enlarged blood vessels in her intestines to rupture. After fifteen years of dealing with the complexities of Celia’s condition, and struggling to find a good source of information and support, she decided to do something about it for herself and other parents on a similar path. Celia’s condition is so rare, it doesn’t have a name, and for 16 years she went to the hospital for treatment and checkups. Representatives from the nonprofit meet with parents to answer question, provide support and direct them to financial resources, all at no cost to parents. The Critically Loved Golf Outing is next Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Lake Forest Country Club, located at 14000 Landmark Drive in Louisville, Ky . Registration starts at 11 AM, and tee off is at noon. There will be lunch, drinks and prizes at the event. You can go to criticallyloved.net for more information.

