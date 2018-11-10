Sherrill Mosee holds a lot of titles. She is an author, an entrepreneur, an advocate for student mothers, a handbag designer and she has a master's degree in electrical engineering. Mosee will be speaking at the University of Louisville College of Business. The title of her talk is “From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey,” and admission is free. She will be speaking at 7 PM on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in UofL’s Horn Auditorium on Brandeis Avenue in Louisville, KY. To check out her handbags, go to Minkeeblue.com. For more information about her talk at UofL, check out Louisville.edu/womenscenter or call 502-852-8976.

© 2018 WHAS-TV