Some may call it Fall, but at Actors Theatre, it’s Count Dracula season. Everybody’s favorite undead creature is back at Actors Theatre, with some fresh blood in the show this year. Santino Craven will be playing the role of Dracula for the very first time this year, and says it is a dream come true for him to take on the iconic role. Craven, who is of African American and Irish decent, said that he is happy with the diversity of the cast and looks forward to sharing this year’s production. Neill Robertson, who plays Renfield, said he hopes everyone, and especially women, leave the show feeling empowered. Dracula runs from now until October 31, 2018 at Actors Theatre, located at 316 West Main Street in Louisville KY. Visit their website at https://actorstheatre.org/ or call 502-584-1205 for more information.

