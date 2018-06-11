Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or pre-diabetes, which makes the disease a true national epidemic. November is Diabetes Awareness Month and those statistics are exactly why the folks at Baptist Health Floyd are ramping up the awareness and education. Clinical dietitian Dr. Maji Koetter-Ali from Baptist Health Floyd stopped by Great Day Live to talk about a diabetes expo they are holding. People attending will be able to get a free screening and learn all about healthy eating through diabetic-friendly dishes. There will also be vendor booths, giveaways, prize drawings, cooking demos and a buffet style meal. You can attend the Diabetes Expo on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 6 PM at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, which is located at 1850 State Street in New Albany, IN. The event is free and open to the public. You can RSVP at 1-800-4-SOURCE or online at BaptistHealthFloyd.com/events.

