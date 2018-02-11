It's the season of Thanksgiving and volunteering, but any time of year you're willing to open your heart and home, there's someone who needs your help. Typically pets who need temporary foster homes are too young to be spayed/neutered and adopted, or pets who are recovering from illness, injury or surgery. You can help KHS "expand its shelter walls" by providing a temporary home to these needy animals. By doing so, you'll help socialize a younger pet, or provide a comfortable, secure place for an older pet to recover. And you'll help KHS save more lives, as the most foster homes we have, the more needy pets we can take in. Most foster caregivers work full time and have other pets at home. Many families enjoy fostering, as the experience teaches children how to care for young or injured pets and how they can personally make a difference in an animal's life. For more information on fostering and to fill out an application, go to KyHumane.org.

