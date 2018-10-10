Ballard High School graduate Jo Adell, 19, is currently with the Los Angeles Angels baseball organization after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 MLB. The outfielder is back in Louisville to lead a baseball camp for young players and to talk to parents about college recruiting. Ballard coach David Trager and trainers Lou Ott and Eric Hammer are also taking part. Jo Adell’s baseball camp is Saturday October 13, 2018 and Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Ballard High School, located at 6000 Brownsboro Road in Louisville, KY. He stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the camp.

© 2018 WHAS-TV