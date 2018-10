A Kris Kristofferson tribute is being held in Butchertown. The event is Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 4 PM at LetterSong Gallery, located at 1501 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY. The cost is a $12 donation to benefit the Louisville Music Museum. One of the musicians, Bill Clark, stopped by Great Day Live with LetterSong owner Michael Logsdon to talk more about the event. For more information about LetterSong, visit their website at Lettersongstudio.com.

