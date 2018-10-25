In 2017, 900,000 people went to the hospital with the flu and 80,000 people died. Flu Shots are recommended for everybody six months and up. Daniel Malcom from Sullivan University’s College of Pharmacy stopped by Great Day Live with Katrina Kuban, to give Terry a flu shot and talk about the importance of everyone getting one. If you have questions, you can call Sullivan’s College of Pharmacy at 502-413-8640. Sullivan University’s College of Pharmacy is located at 2100 Gardiner Lane in Louisville, KY. For more information, go to Sullivan.edu.

