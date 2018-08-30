One Kentucky trail draws well over a million people each year, and starting this week, the trailhead will be located in downtown Louisville. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at Frazier History Museum. Located on the first floor of the Frazier, and founded in partnership with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center will be the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour. Highlights include the covered bridge-style walkway, which features 4K footage of Red River Gorge and Cumberland Falls; the “Gracious Table,” a family dinner table with an interactive surface that contains a voluminous digital library of Bourbon-related research content, including lithographed maps of historic distilleries and interviews with Master Distillers; and the “Bottle Hall,” a bottle collection that includes every brand of Bourbon currently produced in Kentucky. Artifacts include antique farm tools, whiskey stills, model riverboats and vintage Bourbon bottles. Visitors can simulate barrel-making and sample aromas found in Bourbon such as lactone, caramel and vanilla. Going forward, more Bourbon-related programming will be held at the Frazier, including tastings, classes, bottle signings and speaking events such as The Masters Series and The Dusty Bottle Series. A modern new entrance and public park are opening on the east side of the building in the space between the Frazier and the neighboring structure at 823 W Main St. Among the new features are “the Cube,” a large glass vestibule with an entrance on Main Street, and the “Gateway Garden,” a linear outdoor park, with native Kentucky plants and stairs that lead to a rooftop garden with a balcony. A sliding gate installed on the north end of the property will remain open during museum hours, providing access to the park and museum from Washington Street. The Frazier Museum is located at 829 W Main St in Louisville, KY. For more information, go to https://fraziermuseum.org.

