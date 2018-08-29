When the barge maker JeffBoat closed earlier this year, it was the end of an almost 200-year tradition. From the age of the steamboats, there had been a ship-building business in Jeffersonville, starting with the Howard Shipyard on the banks of the Ohio. The town's celebrated a Steamboat Days Festival on and off for 45 years. This year, the old "Steamboat Days" has become "Steamboat Nights,” with an evening event with live music, a glow parade, art and magic. One of the performers is Jim Harris, who is a member of the Louisville Magic Club. He stopped by Great Day Live to share some of his magic and talk about the festival. You can see Jim Harris, also known as "Uncle Red,” perform Friday at 8 PM and 10 PM at the Steamboat Nights Festival in Jeffersonville, IN. This year's event is being held Friday and Saturday from 6:30 PM until 11 PM. The entire lineup is online at https://www.steamboatnights.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV