The film called Enemies, A Love Story is now an opera and it’s on stage at the Brown Theatre. The 1989 film was about a man who ends up being married to three women at the same time, and starred Ron Silver and Anjelica Huston. It’s also a story about Jewish survivors of the Nazis who came to New York to start over again. The opera version of Enemies, A Love Story had its start in Louisville. Nine years ago, it came to life as part of a workshop for composers and now it’s being staged by the Kentucky opera. The Brown Theatre is located at 2105 West Broadway in Louisville, KY. For more information, check out their website or call 502-584-7777.

