The Fat Lamb Modern Kitchen & Bar is one of 20 restaurants taking part in The First Bite appetizer card, which benefits the Crusade for Children. Chef Dallas McGarity stopped by Great Day Live to cook up some of the restaurants signature dishes, including duck breast with broccolini and a cherry butter sauce, lamb meatballs and a double cheeseburger. The Fat Lamb is located at 2011 Grinstead Drive. You can check out their menu at FatLambLouisville.com or call 502-409-7499 for more information. To purchase The First Bite appetizer card, go to WHAS11.com/appetizer.

