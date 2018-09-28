The changing seasons might inspire you to switch up more than your wardrobe. Stylist Lauren Horne of Looks By Lauren stopped by Great Day Live with makeup artist Rachel Edwards, and models Carrie Wahl and Marina Boyer to show off some fall hair trends. For more information on Looks By Lauren, check out her website at LooksbyLauren.com or call 502-641-9040. For more information on makeup artist Rachel Edwards, go to RachelEdwardsMUA.com. To find the earrings by model Carrie Wahl, go to Finds.Designs.

© 2018 WHAS-TV