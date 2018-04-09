Louisville is known far and wide for its grand Victorian homes, but those historic houses aren't the only designs worth a closer look. Some of those homes you'll appreciate simply for their beauty inside and out, and others for the creative ways the architects managed to make them feel more like home for the people who live there. This weekend, seven artistic homes will be open to the public, with the architects on hand to explain the owners' requests and the architectural solutions they came up with. The tour includes shotgun houses, row houses and newer designs. The homes are located on Sixth Street and Broadway, Alta and Frankfort Avenues, Glenview and more. Architect Mary Jackson stopped by with details on the event, along with Amanda Schoonover, who helped coordinate the tour. The Architects’ House Tour is being held Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 12 PM. You can get tickets at any of the houses for $15, and the fee goes to support Habitat for Humanity.

© 2018 WHAS-TV