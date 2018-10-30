More than 70 local artists will be showcasing their creations through the Louisville Artisans Guild. There will be ceramics, drawings, painting, glass, jewelry, photography, sculpture, printmaking, metal and more. The Louisville Artisans Guild Holiday Showcase is November 3 and November 4, 2018 at the Triple Crown Pavilion, located at 1776 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown, KY. Admission and parking are free. For the schedule and a full list of participating artists, go to LouisvilleArtisans.org.

