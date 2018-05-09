Giving blood saves lives, but the donation process isn’t always fun. Actors Theatre is changing that by teaming up with the Red Cross with their annual Dracula Blood Drive. When you donate, you also have a chance to win tickets to Actors Theatre’s adaptation of Dracula that opens this week. Donors will also receive a coupon for a free haircut and they will be serving free pizza while supplies last. Blood donations help support accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatments for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Actors Theatre Blood Drive is going on September 5, 2018, until 3 PM at Fourth Street Live in front of Fifth Third Bank. Actor’s Theatre’s “Dracula” runs from September 7 – October 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.actorstheatre.org.

