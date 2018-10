The Day of the Dead is all about honoring those who have departed, in a celebratory way. A big celebration will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018, between 550 and 600 South Fourth Street in Louisville, KY. The family friendly festivities are from 6-9 PM and there will be music, food, performances, face painting and workshops for children. For more information, check out the Facebook event page.

