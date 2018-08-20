Along with enjoying all the food, rides and entertainment, you save a local patient’s life at the Kentucky State Fair. Angie Fenton stopped by the Kentucky Blood Center booth, where anyone who donates blood during the fair will receive a free “Donate Blood Y’all” shirt, drawstring bag, and a chance to win a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, $500 gift card and 2 VIP concert tickets for the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. You can donate blood at the Kentucky Blood Center inside Health Horizons at the Kentucky State Fair through August 26, 2018. For more information, go to www.kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

© 2018 WHAS-TV