This Saturday, customers at Dillard’s can select pre-owned luxury handbags at a discounted price. Chris Long and Melissa Dietrich are here from Dillard’s along with Christina Moore to showcase some of the beautiful bags that will be available this weekend at a reduced price. The Vintage Designer Handbag Trunk Show is Saturday, August 24, 2018 from 10 to 5 at Dillard’s in Mall St. Matthews. The presale will include a free facial and pampering experience compliment of La Mer Cosmetics. For more information, you can call Dillard’s in Mall St. Matthews at 502-893-4400.

