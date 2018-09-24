As adults, it's easy to forget the importance of reading, until you hear that some children leave school and go to a home with little to no books available. That's why a local group is working to put more books in kids' hands, including books with diverse characters and stories they'll find relevant. Doctor Porchusa Combs, from Make-A-Way Media, stopped by WHAS11’s Great Day Live to talk about this Thursday's Bourbon, Brims and Books event. It’s a Derby-inspired benefit being held at the Frazier History Museum. The organization will be raising money to pay or books and behavioral health needs of at-risk youth. Chef Michael Smith also dropped in to give us a preview of some of the great food you can expect at the fundraiser, including a miniature version of chicken and waffles. The event is Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 6-10 PM at the Frazier History Museum, located at 829 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. For tickets and information, go to Makeawaymedia.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV