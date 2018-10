Some culinary students from Charlestown High School and New Washington High School spent some time Monday at 80/20 @ Kaelin's, getting some firsthand experience of what it's like working in the restaurant industry. 80/20 @ Kaelin's is located at 1801 Newburg Road in Louisville, KY. You can check them out online at 8020atkaelins.com or call 502-200-8020 for more information.

