November is National COPD Awareness Month. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an umbrella term used to describe progressive lung diseases including emphysema, chronic bronchitis and refractory asthma. The disease is characterized by increasing breathlessness. Many people don’t report their symptoms to a doctor and by the time they’re diagnosed with COPD, they’ve already lost a significant amount of lung capacity. COPD affects 27 million Americans, with half waiting months or years before they’re diagnosed. For more information, go to COPDFoundation.org.

© 2018 WHAS-TV