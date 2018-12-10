In West African cooking, jollof is a dish that’s eaten on special occasions, with the recipe being passed down from generation to generation. Many families' and regions' versions will be prepared during an African cooking contest that's part of a showcase of African art and culture Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 6PM until 10 PM, with a networking event starting at 5 PM. The event is being held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Southside Drive. You can get tickets on Eventbrite, at Better Days Records or by calling 502-377-1613. Oremeyi Kareem runs Vome magazine and is putting together a fashion show and live entertainment for the event. She stopped by Great Day Live with Babacar Sambe to talk more about it.

