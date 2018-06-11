Sunday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and Louisville will be honoring those who served with a parade downtown on Friday. It's also the 100th anniversary of Fort Knox, originally called Camp Knox, which was an artillery training center for soldiers in the first world war. Major General John Evans stopped by Great Day Live with Wayne Hettinger, who's one of the organizers behind this year's event, to talk more about it. The Veterans Day Parade starts at 11 AM on Friday, November 9, 2018, in downtown Louisville, KY. The first unit is scheduled to pass the review stand at 11:11 AM. The parade starts at 7th and Jefferson streets and heads down Jefferson toward Fourth Street. For more information, go to LouVetParade.com.

