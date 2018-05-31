If you couldn’t make the Roast of Darryl Isaacs, the comedy continues as the Tim Northern Comedy Festival presents 100+ comedians over four days at five different venues in Louisville. Tim Northern joins us along with Charlie Walker and Jennifer Cooper from Louisville is Funny with details on how the festival is holding a national spotlight on the Louisville comedy scene.

The 2018 Tim Northern Comedy Festival runs through June 2nd, 2018 with shows at The Green Building, the Ali Center, the Caravan and several other locations.

Details on all the events are online at https://www.timnortherncomedyfestival.com/

