A benefit is being held to help local comedian Amos Chang. Chang has performed for more than 30 years and has appeared on Showtime and TNN, but he suffered some medical setbacks that have left him unable to perform on stage. A group of his comedian friends have stepped up and are donating their talents to help raise money for him. Seven local comedians are set to perform at The Caravan next week to help raise money to help with Chang's medical bills. The comedy benefit for Amos Chang is Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at the Caravan, which is located at 1250 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. The show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets and a list of all the comics taking part is online at LaughingDerby.com.

