Comedian Mark Klein is usually making people laugh out at sea, but this weekend you can catch him on land, right here in Louisville. Mark is a headliner on cruise ships from Alaska to Tahiti, and performs standup at resorts in the Bahamas. He is also known for his loud sense of fashion. Due to his far flung appearances, fans rarely get the chance to see Mark perform locally, but this week he has three appearances at The Caravan Comedy Club, located at 1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. The phone number for The Caravan is 502-459-0022. He will be performing Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:30 PM, Friday, September 14, 2018 at 8 PM and Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM. If you want to learn more about Mark Klein, check out his website at http://corpjester.com.

