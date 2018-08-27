This Sunday, a local chef and photographer is turning a Butchertown art gallery into a white tablecloth, fine dining restaurant for a unique opening reception. Colin Simmon’s newest collection Gravel Road Salvation, is inspired by his godfathers’ work, famed Kentucky photographer James Archambeault, and he’s combining his love of photography and cuisine for a special opening reception and five-course meal. Colin stopped by the GDL kitchen with his daughter Callie with details on this weekend’s reception, which will feature food, live music, and a silent auction. Colin Simmon’s Gravel Road Salvation Opening Reception is Saturday, September 1st at 6:30 PM & Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 12:30 PM at Lettersong Calligraphy Studio & Gallery, located at 1501 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY. Tickets are pre-sale only, and can be purchased at Lettersong Calligraphy Studio & Gallery, or by calling (502)443-4558.

