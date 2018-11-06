Whether you’re hosting a party, barbecue, or family get-together, batch cocktails are a great way to provide group refreshments on any occasion. Bartender Nicole Stipp is here from Matson & Gilman to mix up an a few cocktail recipes that can easily be scaled up to serve an entire party. If you want to learn more, Nicole is teaching a class on batch cocktails at Level Up Louisville on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 6:30 PM.

For details and registration, visit https://levelupwithus.com/

You can learn more about Nicole Stipp at http://www.matsongilman.com



© 2018 WHAS-TV