The neighborhood surrounding Payne Street has gone through a lot of changes since it was settled by Irish Catholics a couple of centuries ago, and so has 1201 Payne Street. For years, it was the home of Baxter Station but it's now Ciao, an authentic Italian restaurant that reflects the owner's family's Italian roots. Ciao is also one of 20 local restaurants offering free appetizers to anyone who buys one of The First Bite appetizer cards. The $39 cards benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children. The appetizer card can be used Mondays through Thursdays and is valid for one appetizer at 20 different Louisville restaurants. One of your choices could be the Eggplant Rollini. It has strips of fried eggplant and is stuffed with herbed ricotta cheese. Ciao owner Bridgette Pizzonia’s family is Sicilian and that’s where the restaurant got many of the recipes from. Ciao is located at 1201 Payne Street in Louisville, KY, and you can check out their menu at www.ciaolouisville.com. The First Bite Appetizer Card is available at WHAS11.com/appetizer.

