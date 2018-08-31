Long-time local basketball fans may remember a man performing handstands during halftime shows at Louisville basketball games in Freedom Hall. Sedat Acton landed in the U.S. 50 years ago today. He was a gymnast who toured Europe performing in the’70s. On Friday, Great Day Live celebrated his 50 years living in the United States! Sedat "The Handstand Man" grew up in Turkey and learned gymnastics after he contracted polio as a child. He made Louisville his home, and is now a proud fan himself at Trinity High School games. His family says he's even more proud of the American flag he's brought with him from home to home. Sedat stopped by Great Day Live, along with his daughters and UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra, who all wanted to help celebrate. Adrienne Holland from Adrienne and Company stopped by to present a patriotic cake to Sedat to congratulate him. The cake Adrienne made is similar to one she’s giving away as part of her weekly cake giveaways on Facebook. You have a chance to win it if you like and share her post on the Adrienne and Company Facebook page.

