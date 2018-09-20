It’s been 40 years since the release of The Ramones album Road to Run, and there are events planned this weekend to celebrate. Local Ramones tribute band "Goodfellas" is helping celebrate the occasion with three events. On Friday, The Ramones Road to Ruin celebration kicks off this Friday night at 8 PM at Against the Grain, located at 401 East Main Street in Louisville, KY. There will be Ramone’s inspired cocktails, and images and music of the band. The celebration continues on Saturday, where you can see Goodfellas perform this Saturday at Guestroom Records, located at 1806 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. The performance will be immediately followed by a screening of the Ramones movie "Rock 'n' Roll High School" next door at Hilltop Tavern, located at 1800 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. All three of the events are free and all ages.

© 2018 WHAS-TV