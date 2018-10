October is Italian Heritage Month and to celebrate, musician Jeff Rehmet will be performing at Tuscany Italian Restaurant on October 13, 20 and 27, 2018. Maricela Fuentes, Victor Hernandez and Javier Rodriguez stopped by great day live to cook up some Italian dishes and musician Jeff Rehmet played his Steely Dan Medley. To check out Tuscany's menu, go to TuscanyItalianky.net or call 502-363-0308. Keep up with Jeff Rehmet online at JeffRehmet.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV