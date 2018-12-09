Raising a child is expensive, but raising a child with special needs can be a severe financial burden for parents. Parents of children with developmental disabilities have to face the added costs of physical, occupational and speech therapy. For the last 60 years, a local group has been providing these kinds of services, whether or not the family is able to pay. Brittany Lutke is here with the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies and they're helping support those services with an annual gala. New for 2018, the Kids Center Gala will offer a new way to engage with and support Kids Center. Adults 21 and over are invited to purchase tickets and tables for this gala to be held at The Omni Louisville, located at 400 South Second Street in Louisville, KY on Saturday, October 20, 2018. With silent and live auction items, great food, drinks and dancing. For more information, go to https://www.kidscenterky.org/ or call 502-635-1147.

