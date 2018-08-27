This weekend, the UofL Cardinals will take on the reigning national champions, the University of Alabama, in Orlando, FL. ESPN Radio's Drew Deener stopped by to talk about Louisville's chances against the Crimson Tide. Drew Deener is on the air at ESPN Louisville Monday through Friday from 7 AM - 10 AM. The UofL Cardinals face Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 8 PM. You can watch the game on WHAS11, along with the Cardinal Countdown pre-game show starting at 7 PM. Don’t forget to start off your gameday with Game Day Morning at 9 AM.

