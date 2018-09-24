If you're in a car accident, even a small one, it’s important to know the Dos and Don’ts. The first step after a crash is to assess your injuries and check to see if the other person is OK. Call 911 immediately, take photos, talk to witnesses and do not move your car until police arrive and can write a report. It is important to tell the truth but do not tell the other party what you think happened, only tell that to police. Do not agree to anything or sign documents with anyone, including insurance adjusters. You should contact a lawyer as soon as possible and avoid talking to insurance adjusters over the phone. Attorney Mike Schafer stopped by Great Day Live to share some advice to help you be prepared. You can find details online at MikeSchaferLaw.com, or see how to get a free copy of his books, including "The Family Survival Guide To A New Driver." If you would prefer to speak to someone, call the office at 502-584-9511.

