Change is good, so Burdorf Interiors stopped by to give away the Great Day Live set to a lucky fan before the new set is debuted. On the show, we revealed Gail Grayson as the lucky winner of our beautiful studio set that Terry & Rachel have used to host many celebrities and members of the local community. The set includes the couch, coffee table and cocktail table. You can enter to win future GDL furniture sets at Burdorf Interiors located at 401 N. English Station Road in Louisville, KY.

