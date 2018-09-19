Every spring, the blooming daffodils open in Louisville's green spaces and remind us of the work that local beautification group Brightside has been doing for the last 30 years. But it's not just spring flowers, you can see their work year-round, such as in the changing leaves of the trees Brightside plants around Kentuckiana. Local volunteers are being celebrated Thursday, September 20, 2018 during the Brightside Bash. One of those people celebrated will be the winner of the Fred Wiche Volunteer of the Year Award. Brightside’s Gina O’Brien stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the event. The Brightside Bash is Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Louisville Palace, located at 625 South 4th Street in Louisville, KY. Tickets are $53 and available online at louisvilleky.gov. You can also call 502-574-2613 for more information.

