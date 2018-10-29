The Kentucky Derby is as much about the events leading up to the race as it is about the race itself. The same goes for Breeders' Cup. The actual races are November 2 and November 3, 2018, but there are lots of events planned all week. This weekend's racing will just be the finish line of the Breeders' Cup Festival, with concerts, dinners, tours and meet and greets planned during the week. The Breeders’ Cup Festival gets underway Monday, October 29, 2018 and you can see the entire list of events at BreedersCupFestival.com. Tickets to the horseracing at Churchill Downs are still available for the Breeders’ Cup Championships on November 2 and November 3, 2018 at BreedersCup.com.

