Brecher’s Lighting has been around so long, many consider it a Louisville institution. The store was originally opened in 1866 by the Brecher family, and has been at the same location since the late 1960's. The Branham family now owns the business, which is located at 105 South Hurstbourne Parkway. Great Day Live’s Angie Fenton stopped by Brecher’s Lighting to check out their huge tent sale, going on through Sunday, September 30, 2018. They have different styles and models on sale, with some up to 75% off. There are also lighting consultants on hand to help with sizing, room dimensions and style choices. For more information, check out their website at brecherslighting.com or call 502-426-1520.

© 2018 WHAS-TV