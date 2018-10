The Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival includes vintage plane rides, crafts for kids, food trucks, beer, bourbon and live music October 6-7, 2018. Musicians Hickory Vaught and Jeff Faith will perform each day. Bowman Field airport is located at 3345 Roger E Schupp Street in Louisville, Ky. For more information, go to BowmanAviationFest.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV