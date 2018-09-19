If you missed out on the bourbon festival last week in Bardstown, remember that September is Bourbon Heritage Month all month long. In celebration of Kentucky’s signature drink, a special bourbon dinner is planned for Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Varanese, located at 2106 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. You can spend the evening chatting over dinner with Bill Samuels, Jr. of Maker’s Mark, while enjoying delicious food and drink. Not only did his father change the bourbon industry with the introduction of Maker’s Mark, but Samuels Jr. is also the godson of Jim Beam. For more information, go to varanese.com or call 502-899-9904.

© 2018 WHAS-TV