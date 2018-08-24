The Whiskey Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood have more in common than their love for Kentucky spirits, they also like to get together for a good cause. The two local groups are joining forces to host the fifth annual Bourbon Mixer, which will raise money for Coalition for the Homeless. Whiskey Chick’s Linda Ruffenach is here with details on the event, along with Karla Plott, a mixologist at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. The Bourbon Mixer is Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the Henry Clay, located at 604 South 3rd Street in Louisville, KY. Tickets are $125, and you can get them online at www.bourbonmixer.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV