Varanese Restaurant is holding a bourbon dinner that also helps out JCPS students. Book & Fare is a four-course meal paired with Booker’s, Little Book and cocktails. Jim Beam family historian, Jim Kokoris, will be speaking at the dinner. As part of the dinner, guests are being asked to bring book donations for JCPS elementary students. For every book that guests bring to donate, they will receive a raffle entry. Book & Fare is November 1, 2018 at Varanese Restaurant, which is located at 2106 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. The reception starts at 6:30 PM and dinner is at 7 PM. Tickets are $60 per person. All the details are online at Varanese.com.

