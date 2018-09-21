As part of this weekend’s Bourbon & Beyond festival, The Bob and Tom Show was broadcasting live Friday from the rooftop of the Frazier History Museum, located at 829 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. Tom Griswold of The Bob & Tom show said they had a great audience, and a lot of fun during the broadcast. The Frazier recently opened up the Bourbon Trail Welcome Center, which is now the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour. Anyone with tickets to Bourbon & Beyond is invited to bring their ticket to the Frazier Museum to get entrance to see The Spirit of Kentucky exhibit for half-price. The Spirit of Kentucky exhibit celebrates the history, craft and culture of bourbon whiskey, which is America’s only native spirit. The Bourbon & Beyond Festival is Saturday, September 22 and September 23, 2018 at Champion’s Park, located at 2050 River Road in Louisville, KY. For tickets and more information, go to Bourbonandbeyond.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV