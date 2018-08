This weekend, a BMX rider who went from being named the first female rookie pro of the year, to winning silver in the Olympics, is competing in the Derby City Nationals. Alise Post is one of many riders who will be competing this week.. The Derby City Nationals are being held Friday August 31, through Sunday, September 2, 2018, beginning at 9 AM at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.

Great Day Live’s Tony Vanetti chatted with Post to find out more.

