Barry Bernson was a reporter and anchor on WHAS-TV before going on to work on the big screen, including a part in the film, Killing of a Sacred Deer, with Nicole Kidman and Colin Ferrell. He’s now back on the stage as a voice in the Hardin County Radio Drama, Dickens’ Christmas Carol. Barry stopped by Great Day Live with Bart Lovins, who is playing Scrooge, and Aaron Taylor, who is the director, to talk more about the production. Dickens’ Christmas Carol is Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 2 PM and again at 7 PM at the Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center, which is located at 384 West A Jenkins Road in Elizabethtown, KY. Tickets and details are on their website at ThePac.net or by calling 270-769-8837.

