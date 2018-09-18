A Louisville landmark restaurant has a whole new look and menu upgrade. Not only is Kaelin’s known as the “birthplace of the cheeseburger,” but it was also the first business to serve Kentucky Fried Chicken. In KFC’s infancy, Harland Sander cooked and sold his famous chicken in the restaurant. Kaelin’s originally opened up in 1934 at 1801 Newburg Road in Louisville, KY. In addition to the building makeover, the name of the restaurant has been upgraded to Kaelin’s 80/20, which is the ratio of fat to lean beef in a hamburger. The menu is described as Southern American and caters to everyone from meat lovers to vegetarians. The owners say they are offering a 5-star, family-friendly dining experience, encouraging patrons to bring their children. For those who have a sweet tooth, they opened an ice cream shoppe next door as well. Visit www.8020atkaelins.com for hours and to check out the menu.

